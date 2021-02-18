$0.46 EPS Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of NLSN opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&T Bank increased its holdings in Nielsen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nielsen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

