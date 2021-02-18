$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

MTCH opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.63, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 676.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $520,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.