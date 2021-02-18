$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.28. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $189.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.09. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,678 shares of company stock worth $38,024,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 36,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.