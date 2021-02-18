$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. GasLog Partners reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

