$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. GasLog Partners reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.
GLOP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.