-$0.10 EPS Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Fastly also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastly.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,308. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth $37,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.85. 6,250,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,547,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.20 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

