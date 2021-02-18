$0.07 EPS Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Cactus posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cactus.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. 360,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,209. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

