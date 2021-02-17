Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zynga in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,726,575 shares of company stock valued at $27,498,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zynga by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Zynga by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zynga by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zynga by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

