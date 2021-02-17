Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The AZEK by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The AZEK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

NYSE AZEK opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.