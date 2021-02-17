Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

