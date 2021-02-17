Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

