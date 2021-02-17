Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 391,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $577,441. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INT. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

