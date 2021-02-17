Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 1.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in ManTech International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MANT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

