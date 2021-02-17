ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 13,935 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $784,540.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 46,448 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $2,569,503.36.

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,241 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $726,708.15.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $1,242,600.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 23,687 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,023,515.27.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $64.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

