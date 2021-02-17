Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $35.28 on Monday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $35.28.
About Zijin Mining Group
