Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $35.28 on Monday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and sale of mineral resources in China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, and others, as well as molybdenum, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

