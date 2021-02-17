Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,687,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $207.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.23. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

