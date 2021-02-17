Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,766 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of EnerSys worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 57,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

ENS opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

