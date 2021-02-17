Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

PROG stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

