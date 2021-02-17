Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. Research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

SBCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

