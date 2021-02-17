Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Materion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,239,000 after acquiring an additional 109,333 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Materion by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Materion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Materion by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE MTRN opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $72.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.