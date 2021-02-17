Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HQY stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,708.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

