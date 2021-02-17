Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.16, but opened at C$0.20. Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,650 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 509.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$10.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

Zedcor Inc. (ZDC.V) (CVE:ZDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zedcor Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zedcor Inc engages in the rental of oilfield surface equipment and portable oilfield accommodations in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy Services, and Security & Surveillance. The Energy Services segment provides surface equipment rentals and wellsite accommodation rentals to support the drilling and completions operations of energy and production companies operating in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, as well as rental equipment to support construction and infrastructure projects.

