Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. Zealium has a total market cap of $16,277.83 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00013266 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,884,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,884,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.