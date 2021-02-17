ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.
ZAGG stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.57. ZAGG has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.70.
ZAGG Company Profile
ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.
