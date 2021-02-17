ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 862,100 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

ZAGG stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $126.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.57. ZAGG has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of ZAGG by 41.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ZAGG in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZAGG by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in ZAGG in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ZAGG by 76.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 253,621 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

