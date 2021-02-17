Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Strong-Buy

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Virtu Financial have outperformed its industry in a year. Its diversified business bodes well for the long haul. The company has been witnessing growth in both customer and non-customer market making businesses. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout. A strong balance sheet and constant efforts to repay debt bode well. Backed by its financial strength, the company continues to deploy capital through share buybacks and dividend payments. Its fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.18 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 45.7% and soared 337% year over year on reduced costs and higher revenues. However, the company continues to grapple with elevated operating expenses, which has been rising for the past several years. The markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

