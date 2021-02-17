Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Hold

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Puma Biotech’s only marketed drug Nerlynx is approved for early-stage breast cancer patients in the United States and other countries. Recently, Nerlynx’s combo was approved to address the third-line breast cancer indication based on data from the NALA study. This label expansion nod should drive sales higher in the future quarters. Notably, several studies on Nerlynx targeting different types of cancer indications are currently underway. However, Puma Biotech is heavily dependent on Nerlynx for growth. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the stock’s peotential. Moreover, Nerlynx sales were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 so far, which remains a woe. Loss estimates have widened ahead of Q4 earnings results. Puma Biotech has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $11.71 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,517.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,785,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,705 shares of company stock valued at $284,687. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,518,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after buying an additional 109,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

