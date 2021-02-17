Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Buy

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $635.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

