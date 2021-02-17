Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Hold

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ ALGS traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. 139,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,517,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $482,000.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

