Zacks Investment Research Lowers MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Get MonotaRO alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded MonotaRO from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

MONOY opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.00, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MonotaRO (MONOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.