Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Perspecta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.84.

NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Perspecta by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 186,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

