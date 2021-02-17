Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Express (NYSE:EXPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of EXPR opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $170.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. Analysts expect that Express will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Express by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,160 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Express by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

