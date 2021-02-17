Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) to Sell

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $6.42 on Monday. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 million, a P/E ratio of 107.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 927.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

