Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post $6.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $21.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.60 to $22.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $22.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $192,228,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $496.88. 27,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,816. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

