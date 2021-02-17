Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.09. Redfin reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $196,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,231.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,122 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Redfin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,558. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.