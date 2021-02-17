Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.14 Million

Analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to report $108.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.10 million to $110.00 million. Nevro posted sales of $114.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $360.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.40 million to $362.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $450.43 million, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $498.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nevro.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVRO shares. OTR Global raised shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

NVRO stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.46. The stock had a trading volume of 209,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,825. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.48.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,965,000 after purchasing an additional 238,308 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Nevro by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Nevro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nevro by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

