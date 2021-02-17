Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $14.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $14.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

NYSE LH traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.84. 32,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,048. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $242.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

