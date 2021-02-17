Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

