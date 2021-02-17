Zacks: Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. BancFirst posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANF. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,099. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $65.74.

In other news, Director Mike Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,800. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at $208,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,375,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 55.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 78.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.