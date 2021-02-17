Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Autodesk posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $308.22. 1,562,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 160.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.