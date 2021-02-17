Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Post Earnings of $4.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to announce earnings of $4.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.68 and the lowest is $4.62. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $5.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $19.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $19.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.00 to $22.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,949 shares of company stock worth $23,175,239. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.33. 10,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $221.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.29 and its 200-day moving average is $178.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

