Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son also reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,340,000 after buying an additional 290,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,399,000 after buying an additional 162,489 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $2,649,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 191,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTB traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. 198,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,923. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

