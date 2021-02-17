Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%.

PAGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,317 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,899 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,394. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $62.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

