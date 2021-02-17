Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post $253.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.50 million to $259.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $182.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $892.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.16 million to $898.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.97 million to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of MBUU traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,366. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 168,635 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,795,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

