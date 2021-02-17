Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.46. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.24. 239,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,553. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

