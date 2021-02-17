Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Inphi reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Inphi by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inphi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

IPHI stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,758. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -131.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.28. Inphi has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $182.22.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

