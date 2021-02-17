Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. CME Group posted earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

CME opened at $189.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $2,450,936 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in CME Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CME Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CME Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

