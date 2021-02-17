Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,993,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 290,700 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

