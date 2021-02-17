Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.
AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.
