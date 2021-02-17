Zacks: Analysts Expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SEEL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. 198,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.