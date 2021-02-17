Zacks: Analysts Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report $484.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.00 million and the lowest is $477.40 million. Covanta reported sales of $485.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. Covanta has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Covanta by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 614,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Covanta by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 768,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 470,110 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Covanta by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Covanta by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,201 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.