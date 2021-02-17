Zacks: Analysts Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Appian reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Appian.

APPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

APPN stock traded down $8.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.78. 14,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,292. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.93 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.95 and its 200 day moving average is $114.17.

In related news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $1,275,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,877.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,054 shares of company stock valued at $98,459,838. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 85.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Appian by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Appian by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

