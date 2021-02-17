Zacks: Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $118,390,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after buying an additional 543,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,740,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $85.59. 17,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,354. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.65.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

